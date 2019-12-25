Description

Become the biggest noob! Smash bacon hairs to gain strength to grow in size! Buy upgrades to deal more damage to defeat Boss Bacon and his minions! Fight other noobs in the PVP arena to see who's the strongest noob! - Update - - 7 New Golden Skins! - 2 Can be purchased in the blackmarket, the other 5 in the Rebirth Store! - New Hat, Headphones! - 2 New Emotes! - New Powerup! - New pet! - Revamped Rebirth System! - You no longer lose pets and powerups! - Rebirth UI Revamped - Bug Fixes (Random walking, spawning in small, and more!) Developed by: thunder1222 Scripted by: Uncle_Davey Building Contractor: Jaudr3y